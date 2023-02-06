West Yorkshire Police have renewed their appeal for information to help locate Mohammed Shaho Saminpoor, who went missing in Leeds eight weeks ago. Mr Saminpoor, aged 35, known as Shaho, was last seen outside Ferriby Towers, Lincoln Green, on December 12.

A spokesperson for the police said: “He is described as 6ft tall and of slim build. He has short black hair, dark facial hair and speaks with an eastern European accent. He was believed to be wearing a dark coloured padded jacket, a dark hooded jumper, dark blue jeans, and Nike trainers.

“There continue to be concerns for his welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

