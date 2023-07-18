Regional heat organisers, The Agency Group UK, launched the contest earlier this year – open to women aged 16-28. The winner and runner up of the competition will qualify for the Miss England finals, which is the only competition to send its winner to the prestigious Miss World.

Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe came away with the crown last year and said the competition was a huge boost for her confidence. She was crowned Miss Yorkshire 2022 on her birthday last August – and it was the first major pageant she’d competed in.

Millie told the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this year: “I decided to go for it after everything that happened with Covid, I felt quite isolated coming out the other side. I hoped it would bring my confidence back and I’d get to meet new people. What I love about pageants is meeting all the other girls and listening to their stories and what they stand for. It’s really inspiring and it’s helped me see what I want to get out of life in the future."

Millie Hinchcliffe was the winner of Miss Yorkshire 2022 (Photo by Miss Yorkshire)

The contest format for Miss Yorkshire 2023 will include four rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or evening dress, sportswear and a black dress – as well as an interview with the judges. There are now just one or two contestant places left, with the finalists limited to 20 ladies.