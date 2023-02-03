Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe came away with the crown last year and said the competition was a huge boost for her confidence. Regional heat organisers, The Agency Group UK, have launched this year's contest to find someone aged between 16-28 to follow in Millie’s shoes.

The 19-year-old, who is studying pharmacy at the University of Lincoln, was crowned Miss Yorkshire 2022 on her birthday last August – and it was the first major pageant she’d competed in.

Millie told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I decided to go for it after everything that happened with Covid, I felt quite isolated coming out the other side. I hoped it would bring my confidence back and I’d get to meet new people.

Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe, 19, was crowned Miss Yorkshire 2022 - on her birthday

“What I love about pageants is meeting all the other girls and listening to their stories and what they stand for. It’s really inspiring and it’s helped me see what I want to get out of life in the future."

The contest format for Miss Yorkshire 2023 will include rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear and a black dress – as well as a personality pre-judging round. And last year, Millie received high praise from the judges for her sportswear round; she chose a golf-inspired outfit inspired by her trips to the driving range.

Millie added: “When I first turned up, I was so nervous - my confidence fell to the floor. We did a few rehearsals which helped me feel more confident, and so did speaking to all the other girls backstage - all the girls are cheering you on, giving you tips and helping you with your outfits.

“I honestly didn’t expect to win, there were so many amazing girls there. I had all my family there and they were so proud, they were cheering me on the whole time. They had an amazing time as well.”

The search has now begun to find Miss Yorkshire 2023 - and Millie has shared her advice for contestants

The winner of Miss Yorkshire automatically qualifies for the finals of Miss England, which is the only competition to send its winner to the prestigious Miss World.

"Miss England was a great experience,” Millie said. “The winner, Jessica Gegan, was just amazing. She truly deserves it - she knows what she wants and where she’s going. That inspired me to want that out of my life as well.”

Although she didn’t win, Millie loved the experience and she has since been selected to represent the north of England in Miss Universe Petite. She’s currently searching for a sponsor and hopes to be able to fly out to Florida to compete in the international pageant.

Millie shared her advice for those hoping to become Miss Yorkshire 2023. “I’d say just go for it,” Millie said. “The best advice I could give is just throw yourself into it. It’s a one-day experience and you might never get the opportunity again, so put everything you’ve got into it.”