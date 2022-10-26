Mike Tindall has shown his ability to be the butt of a joke in a funny new pizza advert for Dominos.

The father-of-three, 43, who is married to the King’s niece Zara, is joined by former rugby player James Haskell in a four-minute advert which has been released to promote the American eatery.

The royal’s appearance in the amusing Dominos clip comes after rumours that he will be appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Fans, who have watched the advert on YouTube , have called for Mike and James to receive an Oscar for their performance.

Zara and Mike Tindall leave after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The advert begins with James ringing Mike to ask about his location, while Mike is sat in a helicopter claiming that he will be arriving soon.

A flashback clip shows that James tasked his good friend Mike with finding pizza for a ‘meet the baby party’, after realising that nothing has been prepared for the event which is due to start in an hour.

Mike says: “Ok don’t worry, I’ve got you on this. I’ve got a man who owes me big,he owes me huge.”

Having driven to Dominos, which has a 50% off deal, he explains to the employee that he needs a lot of food for a party.

The royal then attempts to deliver the pizzas to James’s house within 25 minutes by travelling via helicopter.

Visibly impressed, James says: “Tinds, what a boy, and in a heli - someone must have owed you a really big favour, but thank you brother, I appreciate it.”

Mike jokes: “Standard, you know me mate, friends in high places. I always deliver for you, luckily, Domino’s always deliver on the food.”

Mike Tindall, Nick Easter and James Haskell (Getty Images)

“Calm down, what do you need? A medal?” James teases.

Mike responds: “Don’t be like that, an invite is fine.”

However, he is left standing outside after James says: "Yeah, I’d love to chief, but there’s already one big baby there and we don’t need another one, so do us a favour and jog on, will you.”

Mike and Zara were seen holding hands at the procession (Pic:Getty)

A stream of YouTube viewers have commented on the advert, with some admitting that it has inspired them to order pizza from Dominos.

One wrote: “Ok have to admit , that had me smiling lol”

Another said: “The Oscars are in the post”

A third added: “Oscars all round”

Zara and Mike Tindall (Getty Images)

The reference to Mike’s medals in the Dominos advert comes just one month after he admitted that he “hates” wearing medals on his clothing, following confusion about how he earned them.

During an appearance on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby , Mike explained that he received medals when he was made a Member of the British Empire in 2007 and for the Queen’s Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

Mike said: “We’ve had this discussion on the fact that I hate wearing them anyway.