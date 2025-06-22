Tributes have been flooding in following the death of a well-known Leeds carpet trader whose TV adverts made him a household name across Yorkshire.

Mike Smith, remembered by many for his colourful Mike’s Carpets adverts in the 1980s, has died at the age of 79, his family has confirmed.

Mike launched his carpet business at Leeds Market in the early 1970s, quickly establishing himself as a familiar face in the city. His profile soared after he began appearing in his own commercials on Yorkshire Television in the 1980s.

Mike Smith became a familiar face after his successful TV adverts in the 1980s.

After a fire forced the closure of the Market in the 1970s, Mike expanded his business across the region, and at its peak, the firm operated 13 outlets. In the 2010s, he stepped away from carpets to focus on building a successful property portfolio.

His widow Carol, 60, told ITV Calendar that Mike passed away on Tuesday, June 17, after suffering heart failure. He had been living with the condition for the past six months.

Paying tribute, she said: “There’ll never be anyone like him.”

Carl Haywood described Mike as a "true Leeds lad" who "knew his market" and whose "advertising was spot on".

Enid Tyreman posted: "Had some laughs in Leeds Market with Mike..RIP", while Susan Barton Walker added: "RIP Mike – have lots of memories of you when I worked in Leeds Market back in the 70’s/80’s. Condolences to all his family and friends."