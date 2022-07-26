Mike Smith has owned the well-known building on Branch Road since 1979 - running a hugely successful business for more than three decades.

The site was originally built as a Methodist Chapel in 1905 and is a grade II-listed building.

Around ten years ago, MC Carpets took over the site run by Martin and Carl, who have seen business boom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Smith the owner of Mike's Carpets at his Armley branch,Leeds.

However, Mike told the YEP Martin and Carl have recently retired and he is looking for new tenants for the building for the first time in a decade.

Many Leeds residents will know the site with huge 'as seen on TV' posters adorning the walls during the 90s and 2000s.

Mike became famous across Local TV for his adverts - where he appeared personally to give offers and information to viewers.

Speaking to the YEP on Tuesday, Mike said Martin and Carl had done a "brilliant" job running MC Carpets.

Mike's Carpets famous TV adverts

He was now hoping a new thriving business could run from the 12,000 sqft site.

"Martin and Carl are both in their late 60s and have decided to retire", Mike, of Clifton Properties, Batley said.

"They have been really successful from the building and it is only due to their age they have decided to retire, it was still doing really well.

"It is a great opportunity for someone to take it on."

Mike's Carpets at Armley 16th february 1993 Branch road, Armley, Leeds

The two-floor showroom would suit a carpets, beds or furniture business best, Mike believed.

"The fact it is well established and known, the trade is there", he added.

"That doesn't suddenly stop, lots of people go there each day."

Mike's Carpets advertised on local television in the 1980s and had roaring trade due to Mike's signature style of delivering offers to viewers.

Date:5th December 2007.

Mike told the YEP the business even advertised on the front of buses.

"I was watching a police chase program the other day randomly and the officer told another 'I am just passing Mike's Carpets'", Mike added.

"It is so well known by the people of Leeds, it is an iconic building in a great location."