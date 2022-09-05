Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockeld Park sought inspiration from the Dia de los Muertos to bring a splash of joyful colour to the usual menu of spooky Halloween fun.

The family festivities will take place from Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30, with lots for everyone to enjoy - whether in the family-friendly adventure park or at the haunted farmhouse, a more thrill-seeking family activity available on the wider estate.

The Enchanted Forest will be transformed into a vibrant fall festival with decorations ranging from skeletons, butterflies and flowers in bright colours. Little explorers might find themselves face to face with magical enchanting ancestors roaming the forest to share stories and clues about other activities in the park.

The week-long Halloween activities will include pumpkin picking which includes a free pumpkin for every paying child. The famous Magical Maze will be transformed into an exciting Monster Maze where guests will be tasked with hunting down some of the friendly monsters wandering within.

All adventure playgrounds will be open for visitors meaning hours of fun with every Halloween ticket - and tickets to the brand new Playhive will be available too.

Families can enjoy a fun panto-style monster show with spooky twists and lots of laughs – Monster Mash will be shown three times daily with tickets at £3.50 per person.

A spooktacular themed laser tag game will be on offer in the Laser Adventure area. The whole family can get competitive in this immersive game, available daily during the Halloween period. This can be purchased as a separate ticket or with 50 per cent off with an Adventure ticket.

The Escape House at the Haunted Farmhouse is an escape room experience in one of the most haunted buildings in Yorkshire. Bravehearted visitors can choose from the chilling basement or the creepy attic escape adventure. This one-of-a-kind activity is only available at Halloween, with tickets costing £25 per person.