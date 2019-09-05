Menswear brand Made By Everyone opens pop-up store at Trinity Leeds

It's the menswear brand aiming to bring a sense of style to Leeds shoppers.

Made By Everyone (MbE) is opening a pop up store at Trinity Leeds from Friday, September 6, until Sunday, December 1 and will bring together and showcase the best of British craftsman, materials and designers.

Home for the next few months will be BLK BX, located on the lower level of Trinity Leeds, the first retail concept of its kind in the UK bringing both the established retail and independent scenes together, whilst offering a platform for local and international artists.

In among their own ready to wear range that draws inspiration from classic military and workwear styles, with luxury hand crafted twists, the MbE store will curate and champion products from other like-minded menswear brands, such as The Shoreditch Laundry, Marcus De and Hancock.

The MbE brand was established in London’s Spitalfields in 2017 by renowned tailor Timothy Everest MBE, and advertising creative Danny Kellard.

Tim is also bringing his heritage and eponymous style with MbE’s bespoke and made to measure offering.

He said: "Having worked in the industry for over 30 years and dressed some of world’s most famous people, Made by Everyone is the backbone of our mission to showcase British style and for me represents the most agile way to collaborate with other brands. We’re excited to bring our concept to Leeds this autumn.”

Danny added: “Both Tim and I love the energy and can do attitude of Leeds and its appreciation for well crafted, stylish clothing – it’s what’s attracted us to the city for first store outside of London.”

Andrew Russell, portfolio director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Made by Everyone to BLK BX, which provides a fantastic opportunity for independent, online and international retailers to showcase their products to a new audience.

"We truly believe Leeds visitors will be delighted with the arrival of MbE. Whether it’s a suit, jacket, trousers or a pair of jeans, visitors will be able to buy bespoke garments alongside some fabulous menswear brands.”