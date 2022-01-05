Memorial unveiled to 22 victims murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack

The Glade of Light memorial is a white marble "halo" bearing the names of those killed in the May 2017 outrage.

It includes the names of Sorrell Leczkowski, a 14-year-old Allerton High School pupil from Adel, Wendy Fawell, an after-school club manager and mum-of-two from Otley, and Courtney Boyle, a 19-year-old woman who was studying criminology at Leeds Beckett University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glade of Light, a memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The families of those who lost loved ones have been able to make personalised memory capsules, containing mementos and messages, which are embedded inside the halo.

They have also been given the opportunity to visit privately before the memorial opens.

The tribute is conceived as a living memorial - a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside and have been selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, May 22, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

A view of the newly opened 'Glade of Light' memorial to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: "We will never forget those whose lives were lost on 22 May 2017.

"They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.

"The Glade of Light is a beautiful tribute to them and somewhere which will also have profound meaning for everyone affected by the attack.

"We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate."

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the attack, said the memorial “would be right up his street” and that he would “love” the people to visit it.

Speaking to Sky News, Mrs Murray said: “I think a memorial is really important after a huge event like the arena attack because it’s not just important for the people who died and the bereaved families.

“It’s important for the injured, for the people who have been psychologically damaged and for the people of Manchester because this is such a huge thing that happened in Manchester, it should never be forgotten.

“It’s also a place for future generations to come and remember, so that they are reminded of what happened that day, it’s part of the city’s history and it’s a really important memorial for that reason, and for all those reasons really.”

Fences around the site, where work began in March last year, were taken down for the public to be able to visit the memorial on Wednesday, January 5.

An official opening event is planned for spring 2022, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.

Hundreds of people were injured alongside the 22 who died, who included six children under 16, the youngest aged just eight, in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Arena.