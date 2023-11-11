Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old from Leeds scooped the grand title after entering her very first beauty pageant, with the finale taking place in London on October 27.

Beating more experienced models to the crown, Saima said the competition had been a “massive boost” to her confidence, and all the competitors treated each other “like family”.

Born in Beeston, Saima had a tough time at secondary school and dropped out a year early - and she hopes to inspire others that they can achieve their dreams.

20-year-old Leeds model Saima Aslam has been crowned Miss BritAsian 2023 (Photo by attractionevents/rmfilmsandphotography)

Saima told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I was so shocked to win, I’m still in shock. The other women were really talented and I never thought I’d get it.

“It’s been a massive boost to my confidence. I was bullied in high school for four years so I dropped out early. Because of that, I isolated myself for a couple of years.

“It’s only been in the last couple of years that I’ve tried to get back out and just do something out of my comfort zone, that is a bit scary.

“My parents really helped me through the bullying because I had no friends at all. I want to say a huge thank you to them for their support, a lot of girls don’t get the chance to model.”

Saima during the grand finale (Photo by attractionevents/rmfilmsandphotography)

Saima currently lives in Essex for work, but is soon transferring back to Leeds. She loves to sew and figure skate, and hopes to coach children in the sport in the future.

The grand finale of The BritAsian Beauty Pageant 2023 saw Saima take part in three rounds - introductions and walks, questions and the final crowning round.

Founded by pageant queen Sakshi Vishwesh, the competition promises to “enable people from diverse backgrounds to showcase their inner beauty and talent”.

Saima said: “A lot of Pakistani women don’t get the opportunity to model, and it is hard. But I want to show them that you don’t have to show skin or do certain things to be beautiful, or to get somewhere in life.

“I want to inspire others, female or male, to keep on going - don’t give up. Because all of the hard work eventually does pay off. I met so many lovely people. It’s like a whole new family, we were all scared and got through it together.”