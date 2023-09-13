The countdown has started for the final of Miss Yorkshire 2023.

The glamorous event is making a return visit to the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster, on Sunday October 1 from 7.30pm. The winner of the pageant will qualify for Miss England, which leads onto Miss World.

Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe came away with the crown last year and said the competition was a huge boost for her confidence. The contest format for Miss Yorkshire 2023 will include rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear and a black dress – as well as a personality pre-judging round.

The finalists of the competition have now been announced. We meet some of the ladies competing for the crown.

Miss Yorkshire 2023

Abi McCabe from Leeds is a model and has recently done a sky dive for charity

Lilly May Wilson is from Hull and loves freestyle dance - she is hoping to start at university to study dental therapy

Sophie Phillips from York wants to become an MMA fighter and once met Beyonce