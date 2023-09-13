Miss Yorkshire 2023: Meet the pageant finalists competing for a place in the Miss England competition
The glamorous event is making a return visit to the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster, on Sunday October 1 from 7.30pm. The winner of the pageant will qualify for Miss England, which leads onto Miss World.
Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe came away with the crown last year and said the competition was a huge boost for her confidence. The contest format for Miss Yorkshire 2023 will include rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear and a black dress – as well as a personality pre-judging round.
The finalists of the competition have now been announced. We meet some of the ladies competing for the crown.