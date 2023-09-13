Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Miss Yorkshire 2023: Meet the pageant finalists competing for a place in the Miss England competition

The countdown has started for the final of Miss Yorkshire 2023.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The glamorous event is making a return visit to the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster, on Sunday October 1 from 7.30pm. The winner of the pageant will qualify for Miss England, which leads onto Miss World.

Leeds student Millie Hinchcliffe came away with the crown last year and said the competition was a huge boost for her confidence. The contest format for Miss Yorkshire 2023 will include rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear and a black dress – as well as a personality pre-judging round.

The finalists of the competition have now been announced. We meet some of the ladies competing for the crown.

We meet some of the contestants of Miss Yorkshire 2023

1. Miss Yorkshire 2023

We meet some of the contestants of Miss Yorkshire 2023 Photo: Miss Yorkshire 2023

Abi McCabe from Leeds is a model and has recently done a sky dive for charity

2. Abi McCabe

Abi McCabe from Leeds is a model and has recently done a sky dive for charity Photo: Miss Yorkshire 2023

Lilly May Wilson is from Hull and loves freestyle dance - she is hoping to start at university to study dental therapy

3. Lilly May Wilson

Lilly May Wilson is from Hull and loves freestyle dance - she is hoping to start at university to study dental therapy Photo: Miss Yorkshire 2023

Sophie Phillips from York wants to become an MMA fighter and once met Beyonce

4. Sophie Phillips

Sophie Phillips from York wants to become an MMA fighter and once met Beyonce Photo: Miss Yorkshire 2023

