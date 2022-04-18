The venue was Key Club, the event was the Tuesday 'Slam Dunk' clubnight, and as Sarah Turfrey and her boyfriend Adam Helliwell were being serenaded by the sounds of Enter Shikari, Adam got down on one knee and popped the question to the love of his life.

So how does Sarah, 22, feel about it now?

The moment Sarah and Adam got engaged.

She said: "It was one of those things where after it happened we both laughed it off, but the next day it was posted everywhere and I had loads of people messaging me and I thought 'oh, this is a much bigger thing!'

"Luckily, I had chance to tell my family before we saw it all online - they were all over the moon because they absolutely love him. Because he works evenings, Adam doesn't see his family as often as I see mine, so they found out through seeing it online!"

The couple had been together since meeting on a dating app in early 2021. After a year of courting, the two went to a Tuesday clubnight this month, where Adam, 23, and the DJ hatched a plan.

Sarah, who lives in Wakefield, said: "My favourite song is Pack of Thieves by Enter Shikari. The song started playing, but I was in the toilets. I thought 'oh wow, they never play this song', before Sav, the DJ, came up and said 'I need to take you downstairs now'.

"I thought 'oh my god, am I being kicked out? What have I done?' I was panicking!

"I ended up on stage, and I just saw him there on one knee - it was the complete opposite of what I was expecting to happen!

"I had a brief moment of 'this can't be real - I'm either asleep and I'm dreaming it or someone is having me on'. But then I could tell by the way he was looking at me, I thought 'this is absolutely adorable!'"

Key Club is a rock and metal venue in Merrion Street - was this the place where she'd always seen herself getting engaged?

"It's not somewhere I ever thought 'I want someone to propose to me here'," she said. "But now I look back on it, I think it's such a 'me' thing. I love Key Club - I used to go all the time when I turned 18. I love the community, I love the music, and everything about it is like a treat for me. The fact it happened there is quite fitting.

"I knew I would get a bit of stick for it, people saying 'why would you get engaged in a nightclub?', but all my friends have come out and said 'I couldn't imagine any other way for you to get engaged', and they have a point."

Getting down on one knee in a nightclub often means you're taking a huge risk when it comes to the cleanliness of your jeans - so how did Adam's fare?

"I thought to myself 'what are you doing kneeling down on this floor?!'," said Sarah. "But it wasn't actually that bad. I think someone spilt a drink, but that was thankfully just afterwards!"

So what about the wedding itself?