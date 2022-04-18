The nine cheapest residential streets in Leeds - with houses selling for less than £55,000

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the LS postcodes.
Ling Lane, College Farm Lane and Sandmoor Drive have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.
On the opposite end of the scale, the cheapest residential streets in Leeds include Recreation Crescent, Tower Mews and Woodview Place.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”