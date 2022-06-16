Photo gems showcase Meanwood in the 1960s

Meanwood Tannery and Meanwood Institute are just two of the landmarks featured in this rewind to the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:45 am

They capture life in the suburb during a decade of change and showcase shops and streets some of which have since been demolished which are now no more after being part of the area's slum clearance plans. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 19 unseen photos of Meanwood through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Meanwood in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

1. Meanwood in the 1960s

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Meanwood in the 1960s

Green Road stands to the left of this view of Tannery Square in March 1966.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive

3. Meanwood in the 1960s

The Meanwood Institute on Green Road in March 1966.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Meanwood in the 1960s

Houses on Brick Row in March 1966. Properties have gardens to the front with back doors opening onto a small pathway to the rear. Included in slum clearance plans for the Green Road area.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

