Maya Jama looked stunning as she landed via helicopter wearing a barely-there red crochet co-ord outfit to enter the Love Island villa on Monday.

The new presenter, 28, from Bristol, impressed viewers with not one or two but three show-stopping outfits, as she introduced the hotties set to compete on the winter series of the ITV dating show.

She wore a strappy maxi tie-dye dress with hues of pale blue and greens as the first five boys lined up ready to meet the new ladies.

Maya, who has taken over from previous host Laura Whitmore, then shocked the islanders when she came back to visit them towards the end of the episode and dropped the bomb that viewers had been voting for a new singleton to join them.

The third outfit captured viewers attention as she donned a striking black maxi dress with crossover front and major cut-out detail around her chest and stomach.

Here, we take a look back at some of Maya’s most sensational outfits of all time.

New Years Eve

Maya celebrated the New Year wearing a silver Dolce and Gabbana silver sequin bralette, silver sequin mini skirt and draped what appeared to be a grey feather boa around her shoulders.

Looking effortlessly cool, Maya wore her naturally dark tresses down with soft waves and subtle flawless makeup.

She captioned the post: “Brought the New year in with the loveliest humans surrounded by glitter. My parties stay undefeated 2023. I’m ready for youuuuu.”

British Fashion Awards

Maya Jama poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards (Getty)

The British Fashion Awards saw maya wear one of her most elegant looks we’ve ever seen. She opted for a long black satin boob-tube wrap dress with front thigh high split, and cut out underboob.

The dress alone was elegant but it was the oversized black hat that levelled up this look, which was put together by celebrity stylist Georgia Medley.

Maya wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun with side parting and her makeup was a brown smokey eye and nude lips. Finishing the look with a gold panel necklace and matching earrings.

National Television Awards

Maya Jama attends the National Television Awards 2022 (Getty)

In the same week Maya that was confirmed as the new Love Island host, she stepped out in an edgy one long sleeve white fitted dress with fishtail train. The dress clinged to Maya’s enviable curves and ruched around the waist.

Wearing her hair back and sultry siren eye make up Maya presented the award for Best Talent Show.

Speaking at the event she said: “I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders”.

MTV European Music Awards

Maya Jama attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Gety)

Never one to wear the same look twice, Maya presented the best video award in a stunning black and nude stripe sheer gown dress with mesh style train cascading from her back.

This time opting for a Pamela Anderson inspired updo hairstyle, cat-eyeliner and sparking silver stud earrings.

Maya captioned the post: “MTV Awards was cayuuuute & was a pleasure to present best video loved it.”

The Brit Awards

Maya Jama attends The BRIT Awards 2022 (Getty)

Maya turned up to the biggest night in British music in a Cher inspired outfit.

She donned a black zig-zag bralette and matching long fitted skirt black feather boa, understated silver earrings and gold greek style bangle wrapped around her arm.

Maya wore her sleek waist length hair in a middle parting and straight down her back. With signature dark eyeliner and nude lip.

Glow Up

You can’t go wrong in a head to toe gold sequin jumpsuit. Maya looked sensational as always for the promotion shoot for season three Glow Up alongside show judges Dominic Skinner and Val Garland.

With her shiny hair tied up in a sleek ponytail, naturally glowing makeup and gold stud earrings to finish off an ultra glamorous look.

The first episode saw Maya Jama take over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore (Photo: ITV)