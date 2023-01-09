Maya Jama looked sensational as she landed in South Africa ahead of the winter Love Island launch, which takes place on Monday 16th January.

The TV presenter,28, from Bristol shared a collection of images on her Instagram after her overnight flight, having opted for a low key look with no make up and her hair tied back.

Looking in high spirits and relaxed, the former Glow Up presenter wore an oversized grey hoodie with matching tracksuit bottoms, fitted green crop top and black sunglasses.

Maya Jama arrives in South Africa (Instagram/mayajama)

Maya shared a selection of images taken during the overnight flight with her two million followers, alongside the caption: “overnight flight, ello South Africa”.

One image shows a picture of the beautiful sunshine backdrop of South Africa, while another image shows Maya watching her beloved West Ham football club playing against Brentwood.

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the post which now has over 160,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: “ Cannot wait to watch you lass smash it x”

Glow Up judge and celebrity makeup artist Val Garland commented: “Good luck with your new show, you will smash it.”

Maya Jama attends the British Vogue Forces for Change Dinner (Getty)

This will be Maya’s debut presenting role for Love Island after taking over from Laura Whitmore, who quit the show after last year’s summer series.

According to the Daily Mail, the presenter recently revealed that she used to live on £1 chicken dinners in order to survive in the early days of her career.

Maya said: “I was broke, ­pretending I’d lost my Oyster card every day so I could get to work. Hustling my little way around London, having £1 ­chicken-shop meals every day.”

“But I was happy. I was ­working and I was living in London, I felt like I was getting somewhere. I’d just work as much as I could.”

