A teenager from Leeds took his own life less than three years after the death of his father, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Green, 14, from Tingley, was found unresponsive at his family home on Sandringham Drive on April 21, 2025.

The court was told Matthew was a kind and thoughtful boy who loved MMA fighting, video games and fishing.

After the death of his father in 2022, Matthew became increasingly withdrawn and spent long periods of time in his room playing video games. Around the same time, his school attendance also began to decline.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard that Matthew’s mother, Jane, had been at a football match at Elland Road on the day of his death. Area coroner Oliver Longstaff said it was likely the teenager chose to act when he knew he would be alone for a prolonged period of time.

Witness PC Michelle Barnes, of West Yorkshire Police’s Child Safeguarding Unit, told the inquest that officers were called by the ambulance service at 6.52pm on April 21 after a 14-year-old boy had been found unresponsive at his family home by his mother.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Matthew was described as behaving normally. Over the Easter break, he spent time with two friends - a boy and a girl - and often spoke about feeling confident ahead of his upcoming MMA fight scheduled for May.

A digital examination of his phone, computer and gaming consoles found no evidence of deteriorating mental health or contact with strangers online.

The court heard that Matthew’s father, Ian, had died in November 2022 after a period of ill health and personal difficulties. He had suffered a stroke and subsequently began drinking more, and at times became confrontational towards his son.

Following the family’s move from Leeds to Tingley, Matthew told friends he felt his mother had taken him away from his old social circle. He also struggled with sleep, often staying up at night on his phone or playing games online. Family members sometimes had to encourage him to come out of his room.

A statement from Mr Joe Birkbeck, principal at Rodillian Academy where Matthew was a pupil, confirmed that support had been discussed with him, though Matthew declined at the time. The school also briefly placed him on the SEND register while further support was being coordinated, the inquest was told.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Mr Longstaff said there was no evidence of planning or external pressures that could have prevented Matthew’s death. He added: “I didn’t know Matthew nearly as well as his family, and I will remain silent as to why Matthew did what he did.

“I am hopeful that there is a whole lot more to remember about Matthew, and I sincerely hope this inquest will bring happier memories to the front of his family’s mind.”