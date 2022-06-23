Alice Birchall, of Cross Gates, was a history graduate who had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery.

She lost both her parents at a young age and leaves behind her younger sister, Amy.

Alice's heartbroken family said she was the "most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet" as they issued a statement on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Birchall, of Cross Gates, died after the head-on crash on Manston Road (Photo: Tony Johnson. Inset: WYP)

And flowers have now been laid on Manston Road following the crash on Saturday.

One tribute read: "Fly high Alice, a beautiful life cut far too short.

"Thinking of your partner, family, friends and especially of your sister Amy.

"Hope you find eternal peace reunited with your mum and dad."

Alice pictured in Knaresborough in a photo taken by her sister Amy (Photo: WYP)

Alice was driving a grey Nissan Juke when it crashed with a grey Audi RS Q3 shortly before 8.45pm on Saturday.

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, and his passenger, an eight-year-old girl, were both seriously injured and are still in hospital.

Police officers from the Major Collision Enquiry team are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened near the roundabout with William Parkin Way.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with vehicle dashcam or home CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing the grey Audi RS Q3 on the route it took between about 8.35pm and the time of the crash, shortly before 8.43pm.

The car travelled along Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane in the direction of William Parkin Way and The Springs retail park.