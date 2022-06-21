Alice Birchall, of Cross Gates, was left fighting for her life after the crash on Manston Lane on Saturday.

The grey Nissan Juke she was driving crashed with a grey Audi RS Q3 shortly before 8.45pm.

Alice later died in hospital.

Alice Birstall, 22, has died after a head-on crash on Manston Lane in Leeds (Photo: WYP)

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, and his passenger, an eight-year-old girl, were both seriously injured and are still in hospital.

Alice is a history graduate who lost both her parents at a young age and had been due to start her dream job, working in fine jewellery, in two weeks' time.

In a statement, her family said: "Alice was the most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet.

"The passing of both her mum and dad at a young age meant that Alice matured quickly and became a guardian to her younger sister Amy.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash (Photo: Simon Hulme)

"She protected Amy with her whole heart and cared for her so very well.

"Alice is loved by more than an army of people.

"Alice’s life was finally coming together, she had graduated from university with a history degree and she had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery, which she was due to start in two weeks’ time.

"Alice was the happiest she had ever been with her whole future in front of her.

"This incident has left Amy devastated at the loss of her guardian but more importantly her best friend.

"The whole family is in shock and have no words that could truly understand the cruelty of the situation. Alice deserved so much better than what happened.”

Police officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened near the roundabout with William Parkin Way.

They are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with vehicle dashcam or home CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing the grey Audi RS Q3 on the route it took between about 8.35pm and the time of the crash, shortly before 8.43pm on Saturday (June 18).

The car travelled along Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane in the direction of William Parkin Way and The Springs retail park.