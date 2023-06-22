Joe, 22, started the podcast Man Overboard more than a year ago but only began to consistently produce it when his friend Tim, 27, joined him as host. It was his curiosity and vested interest in stories from “people of different walks of life” and that led Joe to create the podcast..

Many big names across a number of different fields have shared their personal stories on the show, including musician Just Jack, behind the hit song Starz in Their Eyes. THe pair have also hosted Dean Burnett, author and neuroscientist, Rob Pyke, ghost-hunter, and Sir John Battle, former Leeds MP.

Sir John Battle shared his interactions with the royal family, international relations and trips he’s made as the former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Joe said: “Just the stories that he had were just unbelievable really. We asked about that what actually happened in the House of Lords and how much power they have. Just hearing how that works and what they actually do from it from someone that has lived that life was so interesting.”

The Man Overboard Podcast hosts, discussing music, politics, pop-culture and more, from left to right, Joe and Tim. Photo: Man Overboard Podcast

Joe and Tim met at their previous place of work many years ago and bonded over similar interests in music. They are proud to have had so many successful musicians on their show, diving deep into topics that matter and are interesting to the podcasters.

Joe said: “We had a good talk with the frontline of The Subways about like men's mental health and what he has been doing and how he felt about life on tour, expectations and making new music.”

Named after the popular Blink-182 song, the Man Overboard Podcast is one of the duo’s first creative endeavours – who still work full-time in marketing and IT respectively. It has come with its learning curves, from choosing the right microphone to learning how to market themselves on social media.

Tim said: “We were watching a little clip that we put on TikTok ages ago and the quality difference is staggering, and it's nice to be able to see how far we've come."

“This is more just a hobby outside of work, whenever I have time to work on it,” Joe added. “Recording the podcast isn't the difficult part. It's more, especially now with the camera angles, chopping it all up so it switches when a certain person is talking.”

Aiming to drop an episode fortnightly, the duo follow a “rule of thumb” where they will only talk about topics they are interested in and finding guests that interest them.

Joe said: “It's a really weird thing where I feel like you'd probably get better numbers if you went down one route back. I'm not wanting to do that because I'm interested in so many different things.”

