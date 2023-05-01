Malpractice arrived on screens recently, introducing viewers to the battle-hardened character Dr Lucinda Edwards, played by Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar. World Productions filmed in Leeds during the development of the show, using a Rawdon home as a filming backdrop.

The Larkfield Road home used is currently occupied by Amanda Meadows, who told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It was strange to see my house with someone else's pictures in, I must admit. Our house is a bit of a strange one - it's a bit of an upside down house. The top part of the house has got the views of the valley and that's what they use for the filming. They basically took over the house."

The occupants were offered a hotel stay but Amanda asked if they could instead be provided with a Winnebago RV. This was then used to explore Scotland while filming was taking place.

Amanda said: “They were going to put us in a hotel for five nights but I didn't want to go in a hotel - I'd be bored. I asked if we could have a Winnebago so they paid for that and we had a fantastic time up in Scotland.”

The house is currently up for sale and is listed on the Fine & Country website with a guide price of £1.42m. The property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a cinema room and gym.

Malpractice is currently streaming on ITVX.