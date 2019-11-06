Magical maze set to return to Leeds this Christmas

A magical maze is returning to Leeds.

The attraction is making a return to The Light running every weekend throughout December.

The event provides a unique opportunity to visit Father Christmas himself, as well as enjoy festive arts and crafts in his workshop with the elves.

The maze itself, based on St Anne’s Gardens, adjacent to The Light’s indoor courtyard, will twist and turn, leading visitors through the snow to Father Christmas’ magic workshop in the heart of Leeds.

Once inside, visitors can enjoy getting stuck into some Christmas crafts with Santa’s elves, before visiting the big man himself for a festive gift, all for just £5 per child. Ticket proceeds will be donated to The Light’s charity of the year, Hope Pastures horse and donkey sanctuary.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “Our Magical Maze proved hugely popular last year, which is why we’ve decided to host the event again, this time across the whole month!

“We had a word with Father Christmas, and, as the children across Leeds are so well behaved, he decided once again to pay us a special visit. We’re really excited to welcome Santa and his elves and look forward to watching him treat children across the city for their good behaviour.”