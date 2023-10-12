A team of Leeds estate agents have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 80 staff members from Manning Stainton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group, took part in the Coffee Cup Relay challenge this year to raise money for a cancer support charity.

The challenge saw the members of the 36 branches run, walk and cycle, raising a total of £13,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, said: “It was incredible to see our whole team come together and make their way across the whole of Yorkshire and Lancashire on foot or bike, visiting all our branches along the way."

Leeds estate agents from Manning Stainton and members of Northern Estate Agencies embarked on a challenge to raise money for charity. Together, they raised a total of £13,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: Richard Walker

The idea for the relay came from one of the sale negotiators at the firm.

Mr Manning added: “We’ve raised an incredible amount for a charity that’s close to many of our hearts, and the team should be very proud of themselves.”

Northern Estate Agencies Group, which has a 36-branch network across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, has supported the charity in West Yorkshire since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has a commitment to raise over £60,000 for the cancer charity in the next four years.

Sarah Whyte, relationship fundraising co-ordinator at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It’s incredible to see organisations pull off fundraising feats like this one and the money raised will help us to help people living with cancer.

"On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone from Manning Stainton who took part and raised such a fantastic amount for our charity.”