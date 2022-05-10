Lucky Leeds street full of shops and market stalls wins big on Postcode Lottery

The People's Postcode Lottery sees different locations win a host of daily prizes.

New Market Street in Otley, LS21 3AE has been the latest winner, winning up to £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Market Street in Otley, LS21 3AE has been the latest winner, winning up to £3,000. Picture: Google.

The street features a host of small local businesses from Chip In Dales Fish and Chip shop to The Music Box.

Every day people have a chance to win £1,000 playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.