Lucky Leeds street full of shops and market stalls wins big on Postcode Lottery

The People's Postcode Lottery sees different locations win a host of daily prizes.
New Market Street in Otley, LS21 3AE has been the latest winner, winning up to £3,000.
The street features a host of small local businesses from Chip In Dales Fish and Chip shop to The Music Box.
Every day people have a chance to win £1,000 playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The jackpot then doubles to £2,000 if they play with two tickets and it goes up to £3,000 if they play with three tickets.