Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Becoming a Lord overnight may sound like an impossible feat, but when Auction House West Yorkshire, part of estate agents Manning Stainton, auctioned off a rare deed, that's exactly what happened to Michael Flynn from Essex.

The title "The Manor or Reputed Manor or Lordship of Roundhay and Seacroft in the City of Leeds", or simply "Lord of Roundhay and Seacroft", was passed on after 24 years to its new owner in an online auction in December for £16,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new lord, Michael, 48, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I just found it amazing that I could become a lord. I don't really know what it entails or anything.

Michael Flynn, the new Lord of Roundhay and Seacroft, is hoping to relocate to Leeds in the future to use his title for good. Picture by National World/Provided

"I don't know how much land it comes with - it could be a foot, I don't know - but I've been to Roundhay Park and around that area a couple of times and I like it."

Born and raised in Essex, Michael has had a number of businesses throughout his life, including an antiques shop. He has also spent over 20 years handling recycling and waste on a refuge council site.

Today, he works at several hospitals around Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I'm hoping to do some good. It will be a social status for one, but with the title I would just like to get into the community of Leeds as well and do what I can do."

Coming from a poor background, he started investing in land and property when he realised there was money to be made: "I had to leave school and go to work straight away. So I didn't go to college and was hardly able to read or write at the time.

"No one's ever given me nothing, so I got into land when I realised there is money in land.

"For me, it's sort of like an achievement of what I've done. It's a bit like a rags to riches story."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think people realise that this is a proper title and that there are just normal titles that don't really mean too much - but this means a lot to me."

With a passion for recycling, Michael is keeping a close eye on the area an opportunity to relocate to Leeds in the near future: "I want to have a look at the recycling up there, see if I can get into that as well, see what sites they have.