Those who have ever dreamt about becoming a lord are now in luck as a Leeds auction house is auctioning off an official Lordship title.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Auction House West Yorkshire, part of estate agents Manning Stainton, is auctioning off the title of The Lordship of Roundhay and Seacroft in their upcoming December auction.

The “prestigious” title is being sold by its current owner who has held it for over 24 years, who now feels it’s time to let someone else inherit it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the current Lord of Roundhay and Seacroft has had fun using the title making holiday and hotel reservations, and has enjoyed a number of upgrades and perks because of it. They were even asked to officially open a department store whilst on holiday in America because of it once word of their Lordship got out.

The title of Lord of Roundhay and Seacroft is going up for auction. Picture by National World

The auction house believes this unusual lot will attract a lot of interest when it goes up for sale on December 13, especially as it’s being sold so close to Christmas as it would make a “unique and thoughtful” gift.

James Pank, director of Auction House West Yorkshire, said: “We’ve never been asked to auction off an official Lordship title before, but we’re expecting this one to fly. It’s a really quirky Lot and would make the perfect Christmas present for a proud resident of Roundhay or Seacroft.

“Being a Lord also opens up a lot of doors when it comes to making bookings and reservations, and the current owner has enjoyed using the title over the last 24 years, but they now feel it’s time to let someone else take the title and enjoy all the perks that come with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad