Local housekeeper celebrates ten years of service with Leeming Bar Grange

A House Keeper at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Cassie Barraclough, our House Keeper, started at Barchester in August 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Cassie Barracloughhas achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Katheryn Billett General Manager of Leeming Bar Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Cassie She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Leeming Bar Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Cassie!”