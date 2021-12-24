‘Listening bench’ designed Kadeena Cox installed at Trinity Leeds

This ‘listening bench’ designed by sporting star and I’m A Celebrity contestant Kadeena Cox has been installed at Trinity Leeds.

The ‘listening bench’ design reflects Paralympian Kadeena’s love of cycling, and aims to encourage people to strike up a conversation to help tackle loneliness, as part of ITV’s ‘1 Million Minutes’ campaign led by Good Morning Britain.

David Maddison, Trinity Leeds centre director, said: “We’re proud to do our part to help tackle loneliness – especially at this time of year – and it’s fantastic to have Leeds’ own Paralympic star Kadeena on board. Her design is really eye-catching and stands out on the mall here at Trinity Leeds. We hope it helps people get conversations flowing and makes the festive season a little bit brighter for those who feel lonely at this time of year.”

The ‘listening bench’ is installed on the 1st floor of Trinity Leeds, between H&M and Primark, and will be in situ until early January 2022.

Six benches have installed at locations across the country, each designed by a celebrity, including Nottingham, Windsor, Belfast, Edinburgh and Exeter, with designs by Vicky McClure, Maisie Smith, Calum Best, Matt Whitlock and David James.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, 2021’s 1 Million Minutes initiative asks viewers to pledge time rather than money, and has so far seen over a quarter of a billion minutes since it began, donated to charities looking for volunteers to connect with those who feel alone.

To donate your time or find out more, visit: itv.com/1millionminutes .

For more information, visit: trinityleeds.com .

