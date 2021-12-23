25 photo memories of Christmas nativity plays in Leeds

These images are jam packed with memories from nativity plays and Christmas production down the decades and feature loads of tinsel and home made costumes. The majority were staged at schools across the city with others held at community centres, playgroups and farms. There are no donkeys on a dusty road but plenty of tinsel and home made costumes. Enjoy these photo memories. Have you spotted someone you know? READ MORE: How a Leeds high school celebrated Christmas during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Children from Barley Hill Road School who took part in a Christmas concert around 1949 or 1950. The photograph was supplied by Marjorie Dobbins, who names the pupils as, top row, left to right, Colin Mountford, Kenneth Todd, John Hemsworth, Keith Warner, Ralph Panther, Keith Dale, Tony Norman, Molly Johnson, Gerald Harrison. Second row, left to right, Susan Holinrake, Josephine Balderson, Dorothy Richardson, Christopher Rossall, Irene Wilkinson, Stephen Bullough, Valerie Walker, Pat Stout. Third row, left to right, Norma Sneyd, Muriel Lambert, Sylvia Brown, Pat Benton, Sandra Smith, Graham Wilson, Mavis Hands; Bottom row, left to right, Michael Frost, Phyllis Kemp, Pamela Capper, Brian Jubb, Kenneth Moot, Brian Wheatley, Margaret Firth, Marjorie Hill, Avril Rumford.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Children in a scene from a Nativity play at . A doll representing baby Jesus lies in a small straw-filled crib, whilst three children dressed as the Wise Men are presenting gifts to two dressed as Mary and Joseph. A decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background. Bentley Lane School was built in the early 1930s, and closed in 2004.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The nativity play at Brudenell Road Primary School in December 1997.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
The nativity play at Brudenell Road Primary School in December 1997.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson