25 photo memories of Christmas nativity plays in Leeds

These images are jam packed with memories from nativity plays and Christmas production down the decades and feature loads of tinsel and home made costumes. The majority were staged at schools across the city with others held at community centres, playgroups and farms. There are no donkeys on a dusty road but plenty of tinsel and home made costumes. Enjoy these photo memories. Have you spotted someone you know? READ MORE: How a Leeds high school celebrated Christmas during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook