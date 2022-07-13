Eddie, a Staffordshire bull terrier, was found to have two serious congenital heart diseases when he arrived at the RSCPA branch back in May.

If he does not undergo surgery, he could die at any point and a JustGiving page has been set up to give him happy and healthy years.

If he does not undergo surgery, he could die at any point. Image: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch

Animal care manager Megan Rattray said: “Vets found he had a heart murmur and further investigations unfortunately discovered he was also suffering from a serious congenital heart disease called patent ductus arteriosus which means blood isn’t running around his heart properly.

“We need to treat this urgently so poor Eddie will need to have major open heart surgery as soon as possible and this isn’t cheap. We’ve launched an urgent fundraising appeal to help fund this operation and to give this lovely boy a fighting chance at a normal life.

“Without the surgery, the severe condition could cause him to die at any point. While the surgery may not give him a long life span, the vets are optimistic that it will allow him to live happily and healthily for a number of years.

“We know times are tough right now, but if anyone can spare a few pounds to help with this cost then we’d be incredibly grateful.”

Eddie will also be in need of a foster home following his surgery as the RSCPA do not want to bring him back to kennels to recover.

Ms Rattray said: “This is intensive surgery and poor Eddie may be in pain afterwards so we don’t want to bring him back to kennels to recover.

"We’d love to find him a wonderful foster home where he can heal in comfortable surroundings."

Anyone who lives within 30 minutes of the rescue centre in East Ardsley and can provide a quiet home free of other pets has been urged to send an e-mail to [email protected]