There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1.
Socks and Dusky have just arrived at the rehoming centre following their owner no longer being able to look after them. They’re a two-year-old male Lurcher and a seven-month-old female Husky who are best friends so need a home together. They are really friendly with humans and dogs so they could possibly share their home with another dog, as long as they all get along, and confident children over ten will be fine.
2.
Bronson was spotted enjoying some fuss from his handler Amy in the sunshine. He’s an energetic Bulldog aged two years and he’s looking for very dedicated adopters who will work with the team to slowly prepare him for life in a new home. He has a degenerative condition with his legs which the rehoming centre Vet will discuss further, but he is full of fun and loves lots of attention. He won’t suit a home with children or other pets but in the right hands he will flourish.
3.
Some great news for Kilo, an eight-year-old Akita, who was handed over to the centre back in May after a change in his owner’s accommodation meant they could no longer keep him. After six weeks patiently waiting, he has been adopted and has left for his forever home.
Good luck Kilo! We hope you settle in and enjoy your new life.
4.
Esther is a gorgeous two-year-old Lurcher who was found as a stray. It’s clear that she hasn’t had much training in her life and can be a little shy when you first meet her, but she’s really coming out of her shell now and is getting more affectionate with some of the handlers. It would appear that she really likes a gentle bum scratch! She’d love to find a new home soon with adopters who are willing to continue some basic training with her. She has loads of potential and she’ll make a wonderful pet in the right hands.