Esther is a gorgeous two-year-old Lurcher who was found as a stray. It’s clear that she hasn’t had much training in her life and can be a little shy when you first meet her, but she’s really coming out of her shell now and is getting more affectionate with some of the handlers. It would appear that she really likes a gentle bum scratch! She’d love to find a new home soon with adopters who are willing to continue some basic training with her. She has loads of potential and she’ll make a wonderful pet in the right hands.