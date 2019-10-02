Lewis Capaldi is giving away the signed Deliveroo jacket he wore in Leeds - but he hasn't washed it yet

Scottish hitmaker Lewis Capaldi is giving away the signed Deliveroo uniform he wore to deliver takeaways in Leeds.

The hilarious singer stumbled across the city on a bike to deliver burritos to hungry fans while in Leeds supporting Ed Sheeran's Roundhay Park concerts in August.

Lewis Capaldi delivers burritos to fans in Leeds ahead of Ed Sheeran concert in August

It was after the Someone You Loved singer joined with the takeaway delivery service to run a competition for fans to win a meal delivered personally.

Three lucky fans had a burrito delivered by the man himself ahead of the second of two concerts on August 17th.

But those who missed out may take heart in the opportunity to win the very jacket the 22-year-old wore for the trip - as long as they don't mind that it hasn't been washed.

Lewis has signed the jacket and is offering it up to one lucky winner.

The only catch is they have just 24 hours to enter for a chance to get their hands on it.

To be in with a shot, fans can enter the competition on Deliveroo's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Lewis said: “You might have seen that I’m not the strongest cyclist in the world, but I know how important food is - so I powered through to deliver it.

"Now you can get yer hands on the jacket I wore on the day. I haven’t washed it yet… sorry.”