Keranjeet Kaur Virdee moved to the UK at the age of six in 1967 with her mother who did not speak any English. She is now the chief executive and artistic director of South Asian Arts UK (SAA UK), a Leeds-based art and cultural charity that has flourished into a well-renowned institution for South Asian art in the country and internationally under her management.

Her initial reaction to the announcement was of disbelievement, questioning whether they had got the right person. Keranjeet told the Yorkshire Evening Post thatshe has experienced many challenges throughout her life – including becoming a single mother to two children.

She said: “It has been a constant struggle and challenge. I am not saying I have been unhappy but it has never been an easy ride. So when something like this happens, it’s like ‘you have got the wrong person’. It is really hard to believe that someone, somewhere has been watching your work and decided you are worthy. I still haven’t taken it in. I feel a massive sense of responsibility, humbled and a bit tearful, all at the same time.”

Keranjeet Kaur Virdee, chief executive of South Asian Arts UK, has been named as a Member of the British Empire in the King's New Year's Honours. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 61-year old has been with the SAA UK for 24 years and feels pride in the work the organisation does in providing “culturally relevant art for those who identify with it”. She added: “We are just making sure there is access to art that is relevant to our cultural heritage. There is something so important about your roots and heritage and to be confident about your identity – that is something you can get through the arts."

Keranjeet is responsible for facilitating the training of four generations of young musicians and dancers, including the careers of notable artists such as sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun and singer Keertan Kaur. Keranjeet said she is proud of the fact that such a “rich tapestry of talent” has come from Yorkshire.

In 2021, the artistic director also set up an initiative called Generation 21 to be a professional development programme designed to get people from ethnic minority backgrounds into the arts. The two-year programme launched in 2019 and offered full-time pay, in collaboration with other arts organisations, for people wanting to get involved.

It hopes to run again in 2023 with the aim of introducing people to different careers in the arts. Keranjeet said: “Who is going to be the next me? Who am I going to pass the baton onto when I retire?”

