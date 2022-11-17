The Vengabus is coming and fans of 90s bubblegum pop in Leeds are jumping at the news that everyone’s favourite guilty pleasures are coming to the First Direct Arena next year. The Vengaboys will headline a mini festival of 90s and 00s chart pop and dance heroes with the Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco taking over the First Direct Arena on November 10, 2023, as part of a mini tour of the country.

Known for their annoyingly catchy songs We Like To Party and We’re Going To Ibiza, the Dutch group were one of a number of musicians in the late 90s and early 00s to bring Eurodance back to the UK forefront. Also performing will be Eiffel 65 and Alice Deejay . All three made their mark on the UK single chart and received heavy rotation on radio stations of yesteryear. Fans will be happy to know that both Blue and Better Off Alone musicians will also be joining the bill.

Earlier fans of the synth-heavy style of chart dance music will also be delighted that old school Hi-NRG group 2 Unlimited , who had a massive hit in the early 90s with the earworm No Limit, and What Is Love singer Haddaway will also be part of the bill. The world music inspired Dario G and French DJ Sash have also been confirmed for a stunning line up of good, unadulterated cheesy fun.

Guests are encouraged to dress 90’s, enjoy the bangers, blow your whistles, put your hands in the air, throw some shapes and prepare to sweat! Immerse yourself in all things 90’s/ 00’s and get into the vibe of this epic hi-energy mother of all parties!

The event organisers, Biggest Disco, have become famed for their productions and have brought many interesting elements to their past parties, such as the biggest worlds Disco ball, robots, moving light and laser constructions, acrobats, and many more. What will be in store when First Direct Arena gets transformed into a time machine of pre-millenium pop bangers?

Where can I get tickets to attend Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco Leeds?

Tickets to see Vengaboys perform as part of the Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco will be available through Ticketek from Thursday (November 18) at 9am.

Full performer lineup for Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco Leeds 2023

Vengaboys

Eiffel 65

Alice Deejay

Basshunter

Baby D

2 Unlimited

Haddaway

N Trance

Phats & Small

Urban Cookie Collective

DJ Sash!

Dario G

Capella