Leeds woman furious after loud air-con units installed directly opposite garden of 36 years

Carol Cooper, 61, moved into her home on Woodhall Court, Calverley, the year it was built.

Carol has enjoyed spending time in her garden for more than 36 years.

The vents were originally installed higher on the mills

She lives in the home with her sons, with her daughter also living next door.

However, that all changed last year when air-conditioning units were installed on the exterior of the mills directly opposite the end of her garden.

Carol said the constant humming from the units drives her "crazy" and said the "haven" of her garden had been ruined.

Retrospective planning permission for the units on Holly Park Mills has been approved by Leeds council - leaving Carol gutted.

The vents were then moved down and planning permission granted

Reacting to the plans, she said "they just don't care".

Carol is now unsure where to turn and faces ongoing misery after the plans were given the green light.

"The noise was constant all summer", Carol said.

"These units could have been put at the commercial side of the building but the owner told me he didn’t want to.

"My garden is no longer my little haven.

"I just want to love my garden."

Council planning officers approved the plans submitted by Pure Tech.

Their report stated: "Given this noise level, it is extremely unlikely that this would be heard indoors from any neighbouring property to cause an unacceptable level of disturbance."

The approval was also subject to conditions being met - including turning them off between 5pm and 8.30am.

Carol disputes this and said the units are left on outside of these times.

Planners also said the units must not exceed 65dBA and gave guidelines on the colour of the units.

"We as a family feel very badly treated", Carol added.

"The noise is so loud, it makes me dizzy.

"I just want to be able to sit outside in the garden again."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said the units were "installed without proper permission".

The statement continued: "To help address this situation we have proposed measures to ensure the impact upon neighbouring properties is as limited as possible.

"The council has proposed the units be enclosed to ensure the noise levels do not exceed that which is comparable to a refrigerator.

"We have also proposed the units should not be operated between 5pm and 8.30am.

"Should any concerns be raised these would of course be treated as nuisance noise issue and appropriate action taken.”

Pure Tech has also been contacted for comment by the YEP.