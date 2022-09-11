Leeds woman becomes one of last to receive card from the Queen as she celebrates 100th birthday

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

For years it has become tradition for the Queen to send a birthday card to Brits turning 100 and on Wednesday Marjorie Burton became one of the last.

Marjorie, originally of the Temple Newsam area of the city, celebrated her big day on Wednesday with family and friends at Garforth Golf Club.

Speaking to the YEP, Marjorie’s daughter-in-law Davina, described the card as being a very “poignant” moment.

"We all came up to celebrate her 100th with all her family and friends. It was a really wonderful day and she received a telegram from the Queen which was quite poignant receiving it the day before,” Davina said.

"For her to reach such a grand age and then the very next day to hear that the Queen had died. It was a very poignant moment.”

Marjorie now lives with her son Martin and daughter-in-law down in Wiltshire after suffering an accidental fall at her home in Leeds during lockdown.

Davina explained that Marjorie suffers from a very mild form of dementia and struggled to understand the news when informed of Her Majesty’s passing.

"She really just couldn’t understand that she had outlived the Queen and she got really quite upset – as we all are,” Davina explained.

"It was a very strange feeling but it made us realise that you very much have to live in the moment because mum’s not going to be here forever.”

Marjorie went to school in the Harehills area of Leeds before working as part of the Forestry Commission during World War Two.

She sadly lost her beloved husband Frank, who was worked as a policeman in Leeds, 14 years ago.

Marjorie has four children, nine grand children and 12 great-grand children with Davina describing her as a very “stoic” person having overcome many battles in her life.