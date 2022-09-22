And for the first time it will be joined by a magical ice rink outside in The Village.

Families are invited to meet the man in red at White Rose’s enchanting grotto from Friday, November 11, at 4pm right up to Christmas Eve to ensure that little ones can make all of their last-minute requests.

The ice rink will be located in The Village, near Cineworld and the centre’s all-weather play area, and will be open to visitors of all ages.

The White Rose Shopping Centre has revealed its festive attractions for Christmas in 2022.

Ice skates will be available to hire, and skating aids are available for children - or those wanting an extra hand with their balance.

The rink will open from 4pm on Thursday, November 10, with sessions available daily until Monday, January 2, 2023 (except Christmas Day).

Pre-booking is advised for both the grotto and ice rink, and details of times, special sessions, and prices can be found via the White Rose website, where bookings can also be made from Friday, September 23.

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose, said: “Christmas truly is one of the most wonderful times of the year here at White Rose, we always enjoy celebrating with our community. We’re excited to introduce our brand new ice rink this year, and we expect little ones and adults alike will enjoy the magic with hot drinks, red noses, and big smiles.”

White Rose is launching its Christmas hours from Monday, December 5. The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturdays from 9am until 8pm and Sundays, 11am until 5pm until December 18, with even longer hours in the final run-up to Christmas. These will be from 9am until 10pm from Monday, December 19, to Friday, December 23, and from 8am until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

The centre will also be open from 9am until 9pm on Black Friday (November 25) for anyone looking to snap up some early festive offers, and from 8am until 8pm on Monday, December 26, to allow shoppers to browse Boxing Day bargains.

With 5,000 free car parking spaces White Rose boasts more than 100 shops and restaurants as well as an 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX and ScreenX.