A Leeds woman has described how she carved out a unique career as a ‘wedding nanny’, travelling across the world to provide childcare at glamorous ceremonies.

Claire Fletcher, from Farsley, has spent the last two decades working as a nanny, but in recent years has found her niche in the wedding industry.

| James Hardisty

She now juggles a full-time childcare role during the week with weekend work at weddings - and revealed that demand for her services is soaring.

“I’ve devoted my life to looking after other people’s children,” said Claire. “One day, somebody asked me if I could nanny at their wedding - and it all started from there. I don't know anybody else who does it. It really took off.”

After posting about the service on Instagram, the 43-year-old said that interest exploded: “Everybody was asking me about it. Last year, I did 12 weddings. This year, I’m doing close to 30. I have bookings for 2026 - and even for 2027.”

The role has taken her to some jaw-dropping destinations - including Tuscany, where she was flown out to stay in a villa. She said: “It’s like the holiday of a lifetime.”

Claire recently scooped first place in the Exceptional Customer Satisfaction category at the Business UK Awards. | James Hardisty

Claire offers a range of bespoke childcare packages, including a full 12-hour day, evening-only sessions and even overnight or weekend stays.

“I get the children ready, entertain them while mum and dad are busy, and obviously try to keep them quiet throughout the ceremony. Then there are the naps, feeding, changing. It covers everything.

“People tell me they didn’t know a service like this existed. I worked with one person who asked me the week before their wedding - and they were so pleased I could come.”

While Claire still works Monday to Friday as a nanny, her goal is to turn wedding work into her full-time job. She said: “That’s what I enjoy the most - the glamorous side of my job. I feel like it’s what I was made to do. My mum calls me Mary Poppins!”

Claire recently scooped first place in the Exceptional Customer Satisfaction category at the Business UK Awards. But it’s the job itself that gives her the most satisfaction.

“Some of the speeches are so moving,” she said. “I’m one of those people who would cry at a touching advert on telly. But I try not to be like that at the weddings because I’m there to do a job - and it’s my dream job.”