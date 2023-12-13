28 of the best photos take you back to Farsley and Calverley in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:52 BST
These wonderful photos celebrate life in two neighbouring west Leeds villages during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what Farsley and Calverley had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the two communities from annual community events through to pubs, schools, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This is Arthur Jowett who had been a regular at the Thornhill Arms for the past 65 years. He is pictured in 2001. Photo: James Hardisty

Calverley Horticultural Society's 81st annual show was staged in Calverley Methodist Church Hall in August 2002. Pictured is judge Stephen Ryan studying one the exhibits. Photo: Mel Hulme

Calverley Park held the Airedale Wharfedale Schools girls football tournament in May 2002. Pictured are pupils from Calverley C of E School screaming encouragement to their team. Photo: Tony Johnson

MP Paul Truswell listens as paramedic Steve Wilson chats to pupils when the Yorkshire Air Air Ambulance visited Calverley C of E Primary in June 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

Calverley United U-8s pictured in October 2003. Photo: Third Party

Farsley Celtic U-11s pictured in October 2003. Photo: Third Party

