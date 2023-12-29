Leeds university professor and founder of trauma support charity Day One to become MBE in New Year's Honours
University of Leeds medical professor Peter Giannoudis will be given an MBE in the King’s New Years Honours list.
Mr Giannoudis contributed greatly to the increase in interest of orthopaedic trauma across his three-decade long career as an orthopaedic surgeon in the UK.
He also founded one of Leeds’ leading trauma support charities, Day One. The charity, which was established in 2014, helps to rebuilding lives of people who have been in catastrophic injury by providing practical and emotional support.
Professor Giannoudis said: “I’m humbled and surprised by this award, which would not have happened without the support of the University, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust (LTHT), my colleagues, and family.
“We have to ensure the medical work and research we carry out at the University and LTHT continues and we build on our reputation as a renowned centre of excellence.”
The Leeds professor has dedicated his career to research.
He was the first UK orthopaedic surgeon to take a major interest in high-energy road traffic accident injuries and has undertaken considerable research into damage control surgery and the body’s inflammatory response to injury.
Mr Giannoudis also developed the diamond concept of bone union and has helped to perfect the Reamer-irrigator-aspirator, an instrument which can obtain bone graft from the inside of long bones.
He is also the editor-in-chief of Injury, one of the best-known trauma journals. And thanks to his publications, England now has an efficient trauma system with dedicated trauma hospitals including the Major Trauma Centre here in Leeds.
Professor Hai-Sui Yu, interim vice-chancellor and president of the University of Leeds, said: “It is always a proud moment to see the achievements of members of our University community recognised and celebrated in the New Year Honours and I warmly congratulate our colleagues.
“These well-deserved accolades acknowledge the world-leading quality of their research, and excellence in delivering student education. Their work delivers real impact by addressing some of the biggest challenges faced by the wider world – inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.”