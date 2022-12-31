New Year's Honours 2023: Every person in Leeds and Wakefield recognised by the King including Chris Kamara and London 2012 medallist Lizzie Deignan
Chris Kamara and cyclist Lizzie Deignan are among 23 people in Leeds and Wakefield to be recognised by the King in his New Year's Honours List 2022.
Kamara, who resides in Wakefield, has been made an MBE for his services to football, anti-racism and charity. The former Leeds United player has been a much-loved pundit on Sky Sports and has recently been praised for speaking out publicly about his difficulties with the speech disorder apraxia.
Also receiving an MBE is professional world champion track and road racing cyclist Lizzie Deignan from Leeds, who was the 2015 World road race champion and also took home silver in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics.
Here is every person from Leeds and Wakefield to be recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2022:
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Afshin Amirahmadi. Managing Director, Arla Foods UK. For services to the Dairy Industry. (Leeds)
Helen Anne Gaunt. Lately Specialist Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, Yorkshire and Humberside. For services to Law and Order. (Leeds)
Sharon Kaur Jandu. Director, Yorkshire Asian Business Association. For services to International Trade. (Leeds)
Sandra Needham DL. Chief Executive, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the Economy. (Leeds)
Jane Alison Read. Clinical Framework Progression Lead, Directorate of Security, His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Wakefield)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Dr Peter Winston Belfield. Lately Medical Director for Invited Service Reviews, Royal College of Physicians and Lately Chair, St Gemma's Hospice. For services to Patient Safety and Care. (Leeds)
Richard Burns. Customer Compliance Group, Customs and International Trade, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Leeds)
Stuart James Clarke. Festival Director, Leeds Digital Festival. For services to the Technology Sector. (Leeds)
Elizabeth Mary Deignan. For services to Cycling. (Leeds)
Richard Holmes. Managing Director, Cryer & Stott. For services to the British Food Industry. (Castleford)
Sarah Johal. Strategic Leader, Regional Adoption Agencies. For services to Adoption and Fostering. (Leeds)
Christopher Kamara. For services to Association Football, to Anti-Racism and to Charity. (Wakefield)
Ruth Ann Kerry. Victim Liaison Officer, Yorkshire and the Humber Public Protection Unit, Probation Service, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Victims. (Wakefield)
Edward Fletcher Lynch. Co-Founder, RJC Dance. For services to Dance. (Leeds)
Dr Shaid Mahmood. Chair of Governors, Leeds City College Group. For services to Further Education in Leeds. (Leeds)
Keranjeet Kaur Virdee. Chief Executive and Artistic Director, South Asian Arts UK. For services to the Arts, particularly South Asian Music and Dance. (Leeds)
Jonathan Gerard Wakeman. Founder and Artistic Director, East Street Arts. For services to the Arts. (Leeds)
Karen Watson. Founder and Artistic Director, East Street Arts. For services to the Arts. (Leeds)
Rachael Clare Whitaker. Policy Manager, Offender Health and Secure Services, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Mental Health Policy. (Ossett)
Helena Whitbread. Historian and Editor. For services to History and to Literature. (Elland)
Kathleen Winnifred Williams. Co-Founder and Director, RJC Dance. For services to Dance. (Leeds)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Angela Gabriel. Community Champion, Leeds in Bloom and lately Councillor, Leeds City Council. For services to the community in Leeds. (Leeds)
John Martin Procter. For services to the community in Farsley. (Pudsey)