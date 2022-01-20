Leeds United's Jack Harrison raffling his hat-trick hero shirt for Yorkshire Cancer Research

Jack said he will also sign the shirt from the West Ham v Leeds United game at London Stadium on Sunday, which Leeds won 3-2.

It is a £10 donation on JustGiving page 'Jack Harrison hat-trick winning shirt raffle' for those who would like to enter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A winner will be selected on Monday January 24.

Jack wrote on the Just Giving page: "It was a special moment scoring my first Premier League hat-trick.

"I want to show my appreciation to the fans and raise money for something I care very much about.

"The shirt will be signed and can be personalised for the winner."

Hat-trick hero Jack Harrison Photo: Leeds United

Funds raised will be donated to Yorkshire Cancer Research, the official charity partner for Leeds United.

More than £18,000 has been raised from the raffle so far.

People have been leaving comments on the page after buying a raffle ticket

Jack Harrison after scoring Leeds United's third goal v West Ham United at London Stadium on January 16, 2022. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Copyright: 2022 Getty Imag

Richard Hartshorn wrote: "A very generous thought - well done and thanks for your supreme effort on Sunday."

Richard Brown wrote: "Well done on your weekend achievement and a great idea for a worthy cause."