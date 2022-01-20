Leeds United's Jack Harrison raffling his hat-trick hero shirt for Yorkshire Cancer Research
Leeds United star Jack Harrison is raffling off the shirt he wore when he scored his first Premier League hat-trick to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Jack said he will also sign the shirt from the West Ham v Leeds United game at London Stadium on Sunday, which Leeds won 3-2.
It is a £10 donation on JustGiving page 'Jack Harrison hat-trick winning shirt raffle' for those who would like to enter.
A winner will be selected on Monday January 24.
Jack wrote on the Just Giving page: "It was a special moment scoring my first Premier League hat-trick.
"I want to show my appreciation to the fans and raise money for something I care very much about.
"The shirt will be signed and can be personalised for the winner."
Funds raised will be donated to Yorkshire Cancer Research, the official charity partner for Leeds United.
More than £18,000 has been raised from the raffle so far.
People have been leaving comments on the page after buying a raffle ticket
Richard Hartshorn wrote: "A very generous thought - well done and thanks for your supreme effort on Sunday."
Richard Brown wrote: "Well done on your weekend achievement and a great idea for a worthy cause."
