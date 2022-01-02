Through all the high and lows, the Yorkshire Evening Post has been there to help Leeds United fans to stay up to date with the very latest developments from Elland Road.

Whether it's play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs or exclusive interviews, our dedicated team of reporters has got it covered.

If you value the unrivalled Whites coverage that we provide every day, then you can show your support by taking out a subscription giving you access to all of our sports content.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our sports subscribers get unlimited access to all our Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos coverage. Picture: Simon Hulme

Sign up for an annual digital sports subscription today and you'll get 30 per cent off - that's an entire year's worth of unlimited access to all our Leeds United and sports coverage for less than 10p per day.

What are the benefits of a digital sports subscription?

Our digital sports subscribers get unlimited access to our all sports coverage, including all Premium articles.

Subscribers see 70 per cent fewer ads on the sports pages and enjoy faster load times.

They also get five free articles per week from our other sections.

And if you sign up for a digital+ package, you'll get access to the newspaper edition app on your mobile, tablet and desktop too.

How to take out a subscription and save 30%

To claim 30 per cent off, simply take out one of the digital packages on our sports subscriptions page and enter the code JanSports30 at the checkout to apply the discount.

This special offer is available to new customers only and closes at 11.59pm on Monday January 31.

You'll find full details, plus the terms and conditions on the subscriptions page.