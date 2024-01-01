Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United: Video captures emotional Elland Road tribute to fan who died on Boxing Day in Tadcaster

Thousands of Leeds United supporters rose to their feet at Elland Road today (January 1) in memory of a fan from Tadcaster who died on Boxing Day.
By Joseph Keith
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
Luke Miller, 23, died following an incident at Rosemary Court in the town near Leeds, North Yorkshire Police said. A man has been charged with his murder.

Following his death, a friend of the "huge" Whites fan took to social media and asked supporters to join in a minute's applause in tribute to Luke, in a post on X that later went viral with more than 114,000 views.

And in the 23rd minute of Leeds' home match against Birmingham City today, thousands of supporters got out of their seats and took part in the emotional applause, as officials displayed Luke's picture on a big screen inside the stadium.

Leeds United fans at Elland Road pictured during the minute's applause in memory of supporter Luke Miller, right, who died on Boxing Day in Tadcaster.Leeds United fans at Elland Road pictured during the minute's applause in memory of supporter Luke Miller, right, who died on Boxing Day in Tadcaster.
The moving tribute was captured on video, by supporter Molly Whitmore, and fans can be heard singing the popular Whites chant "All Leeds Aren't We" to the backdrop of the applause.

"This video is gonna stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you,” the friend who organised the applause said.

