Leeds United: Video captures emotional Elland Road tribute to fan who died on Boxing Day in Tadcaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke Miller, 23, died following an incident at Rosemary Court in the town near Leeds, North Yorkshire Police said. A man has been charged with his murder.
Following his death, a friend of the "huge" Whites fan took to social media and asked supporters to join in a minute's applause in tribute to Luke, in a post on X that later went viral with more than 114,000 views.
And in the 23rd minute of Leeds' home match against Birmingham City today, thousands of supporters got out of their seats and took part in the emotional applause, as officials displayed Luke's picture on a big screen inside the stadium.
The moving tribute was captured on video, by supporter Molly Whitmore, and fans can be heard singing the popular Whites chant "All Leeds Aren't We" to the backdrop of the applause.
"This video is gonna stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you,” the friend who organised the applause said.