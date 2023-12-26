A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident on Boxing Day.

Police were told shortly after 7am this morning (December 26) that a man had suffered serious injuries in Tadcaster.

They were called to the scene, in Rosemary Court, by the ambulance service.

When officers arrived a short time later, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, on December 26. Photo: Google.

North Yorkshire Police has since launched an investigation. A spokesperson said: “Although the investigation is in the early stages, we believe this is an isolated incident.

“We are asking people to refrain from speculating around the death of the man and to respect the privacy of his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also on the scene and are supporting police officers with specialist screening equipment to allow a thorough investigation to take place.

Those who witnessed the incident and those who may have CCTV or video doorbell footage have been asked to call 101 quoting reference 12230244233.

Police also want to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time of the incident, particularly if their car is fitted with a dashcam.