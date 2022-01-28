James Reeder, who has Down's syndrome, was captured on video by his mum Julie, 57, performing to his favourite chant in his custom den - designed and built in his garden during lockdown.

Speaking to the YEP, Julie said the pandemic had been very tough on James and he had spent at least 15 months inside isolating.

Leeds United supporters from across country send gifts to celebrate birthday of popular viral fan James turned 25 this week

So, with the help of friends and family, Julie created an amazing LUFC themed man cave in the garden of their Armley home.

James loves nothing more than singing and dancing to Leeds United songs and idolises Kalvin Phillips as "he is always smiling" - which Julie said James loves.

The video of James dancing went viral across social media with thousands of comments and shares since it was posted, as reported at the time in YEP.

To their delight, Phillips sent James his own personalised video message and promised to send him a shirt.

Julie told the YEP that James couldn't believe his idol had said his name on the video and knew who he was.

A video she took of the moment James first watched the clip shows him saying 'my brother, my brother' while Phillips speaks.

James has also been sent a huge array of personalised Leeds United merchandise from people who spotted his original viral video.

Now, fans have rallied to send James gifts on the week of his 25th birthday.

James was sent a huge array of Leeds United merchandise by fans.

Video footage captured by Julie showed the moment James unwrapped the gifts.

In a social media post thanking fans, Julie said: "We want to thank everybody that sent Jimbob cards, presents and money.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity of all you Leeds fans.

"We are so grateful for you all making it special for Jimbob.

"You're all a credit to the club, keep smiling my friends."