Emotional moment Leeds United fan who idolises Kalvin Phillips receives video message from his hero

James Reeder, 24, who has Down's syndrome, was captured on video by his mum Julie, 57, performing to his favourite chant in his custom den - designed and built in his garden during lockdown.

Speaking to the YEP, Julie said the pandemic had been very tough on James and he had spent at least 15 months inside isolating.

So, with the help of friends and family, Julie created an amazing LUFC themed man cave in the garden of their Armley home.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moment James saw the video from Kalvin Phillips for the first time. Pic: Julie Reeder

James loves nothing more than singing and dancing to Leeds United songs and idolises Kalvin Phillips as "he is always smiling" - which Julie said James loves.

The video of James dancing has gone viral across social media with thousands of comments and shares since it was posted.

His family hoped that Phillips spotted his video routine and got in touch.

To their delight, Phillips has now sent James his own personalised video message and promised to send him a shirt.

James idolises Kalvin Phillips Pic: Julie Reeder

Julie told the YEP that James couldn't believe his idol had said his name on the video and knew who he was.

A video she took of the moment James first watched the clip shows him saying 'my brother, my brother' while Phillips speaks.

James has also been sent a huge array of personalised Leeds United merchandise from people who spotted his original viral video.

Leeds United has even sent James a personalised letter, which is framed in his man cave filled with all of his favourite pieces of memorabilia.

_