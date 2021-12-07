Ex-West Yorkshire Police Wakefield staff member charged with stalking a woman
A former member of West Yorkshire Police staff who worked at Wakefield is due to appear in court charged with stalking.
Richard Marshall, who was based in the digital forensics unit at Carr Gate, Wakefield, is alleged to have stalked a female who is known to him between January 1 2020 and September 30 2020.
Mr Marshall, 38, was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation and has since left the organisation.
He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 10.)
