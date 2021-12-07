Ex-West Yorkshire Police Wakefield staff member charged with stalking a woman

Richard Marshall, who was based in the digital forensics unit at Carr Gate, Wakefield, is alleged to have stalked a female who is known to him between January 1 2020 and September 30 2020.

Mr Marshall, 38, was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation and has since left the organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 10.)