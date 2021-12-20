Leeds United fans praised for food bank donations to help people in need this Christmas

Leeds United Supporters' Trust held their last foodbank collection at Elland Road on Saturday, December 18 ahead of the Leeds v Arsenal match.

Leeds Fans Foodbank is a joint enterprise between the trust and the club in aid of the Leeds North & West and Leeds South & East foodbanks.

Wendy Doyle, from Leeds South And East Foodbank, said: "The foodbank collection has gone really well throughout the season.

LUFC Supporters Trust foodbank collection before the Leeds United v Arsenal game. Pictured are Gib Aflam, Amie Thompson and Wendy Doyle. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

"It's been a bit quiet compared to other seasons but the Leeds fans are always generous.

"They have been fantastic, they always are.

"We did pretty well food wise and the club donated 265 kilograms of food.

"I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everybody that has donated and supported us, not just through this past year, but throughout the last couple of years,

Leeds fans left donations for the food banks.

"Every little helps to feed a lot of people and families."

Wendy said that the demand for food aid from struggling families in the city is high, with the centre seeing around 50 referrals a day.

She said: "It's been extremely busy at the moment, we're seeing between 50 and 60 referrals come through a day

"The people that are coming through to us are people that are known as sort of the working poor so it's not people that are on benefits, it's people that are actually working but just are not earning enough to support themselves.

"It's people on zero hour contracts, or people that have been furloughed or lost their job throughout the pandemic and they're just not entitled to the benefits or anything.

"Everybody's struggling now, even people that are working."

She added: "Donations are actually down and within our food bank alone we're sending three or four tonnes of food a week to our centres to feed people.

"If everybody bought one tin, one tin of anything when they go shopping and donate it to their local food bank, that is just a massive help."

Food donations can be made in supermarkets across the city including; Tesco in Bramley Shopping Centre, Waitrose in Meanwood, Asda in Holt Park and at Asda Owlcoates.

For a full list of places to donate please visit www.leedssouthandeast.foodbank.org.uk and www.leedsnorthandwest.foodbank.org.uk/