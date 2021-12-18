15 items Leeds food banks need this Christmas as demands for services skyrocket
Food banks in Yorkshire are preparing for their most challenging Christmas yet as they struggle with rising demand and dwindling public donations.
According to a survey by community giving platform Neighbourly - which Aldi partners with to distribute surplus food from its stores – 81% of food banks, charities and community causes in Yorkshire are worried about having enough food to support people this Christmas.
Neighbourly polled more than 600 food banks and community causes nationwide and found that 92% in Yorkshire expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet, with more people than ever needing their support.
However, the survey also revealed that 85% of food banks in the region have witnessed a drop in donations in recent months – with the fallout of the pandemic and rising cost of living continuing to impact contributions.
On average, food banks in Yorkshire expect to see a 38% increase in demand over the next three months, with organisations in the area currently supporting an average of 466 people a week. More than 78% say they’ve already experienced an increase in demand since the summer.
From tinned foods to festive treats and toiletries, the research also revealed a list of the items that are most needed by food banks over the festive period to help guide supporters.
Below is a list of the top 15 most in-demand items this Christmas.
Tinned food
Festive treats
Toiletries
Tea/coffee
Biscuits and snacks
Breakfast cereals
Juices and soft drinks
UHT milk
Laundry and cleaning products
Dry packaged food
Rice and pasta
Gift items
Cooking sauces
Children’s toys, crafts and games
Sanitary items
Shoppers can donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.
Find your nearest food bank drop off point on the Yorkshire Evening Post website.
