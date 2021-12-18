According to a survey by community giving platform Neighbourly - which Aldi partners with to distribute surplus food from its stores – 81% of food banks, charities and community causes in Yorkshire are worried about having enough food to support people this Christmas.

Neighbourly polled more than 600 food banks and community causes nationwide and found that 92% in Yorkshire expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet, with more people than ever needing their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Graham Neal packs food at the Leeds and North West food bank in Moortown. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

However, the survey also revealed that 85% of food banks in the region have witnessed a drop in donations in recent months – with the fallout of the pandemic and rising cost of living continuing to impact contributions.

On average, food banks in Yorkshire expect to see a 38% increase in demand over the next three months, with organisations in the area currently supporting an average of 466 people a week. More than 78% say they’ve already experienced an increase in demand since the summer.

From tinned foods to festive treats and toiletries, the research also revealed a list of the items that are most needed by food banks over the festive period to help guide supporters.

Below is a list of the top 15 most in-demand items this Christmas.

Tinned food

Festive treats

Toiletries

Tea/coffee

Biscuits and snacks

Breakfast cereals

Juices and soft drinks

UHT milk

Laundry and cleaning products

Dry packaged food

Rice and pasta

Gift items

Cooking sauces

Children’s toys, crafts and games

Sanitary items

Shoppers can donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Find your nearest food bank drop off point on the Yorkshire Evening Post website.